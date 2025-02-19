Critical Survey: Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH) versus Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SHPH – Get Free Report) and Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and Insmed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Shuttle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A -583.02% -258.92% Insmed -252.01% N/A -54.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and Insmed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shuttle Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$6.59 million ($4.15) -0.16 Insmed $342.96 million 42.44 -$749.57 million ($5.55) -14.66

Risk and Volatility

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Insmed. Insmed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.75, meaning that its share price is 275% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insmed has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 39.6% of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Insmed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and Insmed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shuttle Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 Insmed 0 0 15 0 3.00

Insmed has a consensus price target of $88.71, suggesting a potential upside of 9.04%. Given Insmed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insmed is more favorable than Shuttle Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Insmed beats Shuttle Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shuttle Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to cure cancers. It develops Ropidoxuridine, an oral halogenated pyrimidine to treat patients with brain tumors and sarcomas SP-1-161, an HDAC inhibitor that initiates the mutated in ataxia-telangiectasia response pathway for radiation sensitizing cancer cells and protecting normal cells; SP-2-225, a pre-clinical class IIb that effects on the regulation of the immune system; and SP-1-303, a pre-clinical selective Class I HDAC for the treatment of ER positive cancers . The company is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options. MAC lung disease is a rare and often chronic infection that can cause irreversible lung damage and can be fatal. Insmed’s earlier-stage clinical pipeline includes INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 with therapeutic potential in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis and other inflammatory diseases, and INS1009, an inhaled formulation of a treprostinil prodrug that may offer a differentiated product profile for rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Receive News & Ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.