CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CAO Anurag Saha Sells 540 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) CAO Anurag Saha sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.26, for a total transaction of $207,500.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,471,615.86. This represents a 1.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, December 26th, Anurag Saha sold 2,858 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.29, for a total transaction of $1,041,140.82.

On Monday, December 23rd, Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98.

CRWD stock opened at $455.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $378.67 and a 200-day moving average of $325.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 105.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 188,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% in the third quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

