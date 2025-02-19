CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $455.44 and last traded at $455.18, with a volume of 2747845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $451.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.00.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 892.53, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,565 shares of company stock valued at $49,235,849. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $11,310,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 846,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,331,000 after purchasing an additional 78,305 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 439,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.