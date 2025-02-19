Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 178.8% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

GWX opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.68 and a 1-year high of $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $652.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22.

About SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

