Csenge Advisory Group Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,867 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.75.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $228.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

