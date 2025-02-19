Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eaton were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 48.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 17,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Melius cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.20.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN opened at $313.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $336.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.97. The company has a market capitalization of $123.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $255.65 and a 52 week high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

