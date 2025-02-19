CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 84.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,914 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $31.43 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.16.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

