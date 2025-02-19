Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 66 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.16.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops and constructs residential properties in Brazil. It also provides real estate services, such as construction management and technical consultancy services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

