Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILYGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.54, with a volume of 1457069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Daikin Industries,Ltd. had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Daikin Industries,Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Company Profile

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

