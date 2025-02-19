Damien Gance Sells 40,000,000 Shares of Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG) Stock

Sigma Healthcare Limited (ASX:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Damien Gance sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$3.00 ($1.91), for a total value of A$120,000,000.00 ($76,433,121.02).
Sigma Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,799.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.27.
Sigma Healthcare Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sigma Healthcare
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Solid Biosciences Soars 32% on Trial Data: 189% Upside from Here?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Up Nearly 1000%, Can AppLovin Keep Delivering for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.