Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $158.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.48, a PEG ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 12 month low of $98.80 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.49 and its 200 day moving average is $131.36.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 9.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 178,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $28,824,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,236,887.04. The trade was a 32.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.78, for a total transaction of $18,148,051.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 324,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,371,802.84. This trade represents a 28.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 556,674 shares of company stock worth $82,904,025. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in Datadog by 407.6% during the 4th quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 6,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299,688 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Datadog by 17,477.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,016,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,923,000 after buying an additional 3,993,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $462,910,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,278,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2,804.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,749,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,512 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.