Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

Delek US has a payout ratio of -67.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Delek US to earn ($2.92) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -34.9%.

Delek US Stock Down 2.1 %

DK stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. Delek US has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Delek US from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

