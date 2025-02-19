Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 18th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.
Delek US has a payout ratio of -67.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Delek US to earn ($2.92) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -34.9%.
Delek US Stock Down 2.1 %
DK stock opened at $17.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. Delek US has a twelve month low of $15.36 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Delek US
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
