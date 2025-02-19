Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Stock Price Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €31.39 ($32.70) and last traded at €31.39 ($32.70). 1,264,989 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 346% from the average session volume of 283,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at €32.35 ($33.70).

Delivery Hero Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €30.56. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.28.

About Delivery Hero

(Get Free Report)

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 70 countries in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.