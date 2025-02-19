Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 102.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 98,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after buying an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 132.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 586,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,566,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.49 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.32. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 191.91%. The business had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DELL. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Melius Research boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.65.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,864,657.56. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 945,407 shares of company stock valued at $115,564,106. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

