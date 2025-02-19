Destiny Capital Corp CO Buys 810 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Destiny Capital Corp CO lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Destiny Capital Corp CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Destiny Capital Corp CO’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $117.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.49 and a 200-day moving average of $117.19. The stock has a market cap of $85.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

