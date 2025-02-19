Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Shares Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €34.52 ($35.96) and last traded at €34.47 ($35.91). Approximately 6,234,105 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €34.04 ($35.46).

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €30.62 and a 200-day moving average of €28.30. The company has a market capitalization of $168.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

