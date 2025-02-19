Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) Stock Price Up 7.5% – Time to Buy?

Diginex Ltd (NASDAQ:DGNX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.14. 271,888 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,001,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.01.
DSL is the wholly owned subsidiary of Diginex Limited. Accordingly, Diginex Limited owns 100% of DSL and all of DSL’s business lines and subsidiaries. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations to address the some of the most pressing Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”), climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action.
