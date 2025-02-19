Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,843,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,812,000 after purchasing an additional 117,461 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,224,000 after buying an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,950,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,486,000 after acquiring an additional 79,322 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,955,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,999,000 after acquiring an additional 288,772 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 15,301.1% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,850,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total transaction of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.26. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.16, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

