Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Vawter Financial Ltd.

Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.9% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Emprise Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

