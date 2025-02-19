Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGCB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.94. 64,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Dimensional Global Credit ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGCB. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,232,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,847,000 after buying an additional 68,659 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 814,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,821,000 after buying an additional 93,150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,647,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 329,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Credit ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after buying an additional 19,742 shares during the last quarter.

The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

