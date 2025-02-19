Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the January 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DGCB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.94. 64,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,343. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $55.16.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Dimensional Global Credit ETF
The Dimensional Global Credit ETF (DGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a broad portfolio of debt securities of any credit quality that are maturing within 20 years. The fund aims to maximize total returns, while optimizing overall gains DGCB was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional Global Credit ETF
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Credit ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.