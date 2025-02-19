Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.53, but opened at $3.35. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 200,292 shares traded.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $820.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 122,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth about $1,958,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

