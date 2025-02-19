Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Diodes by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Diodes by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.5% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 291,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 102.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $55.15 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $162,516.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,461. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

