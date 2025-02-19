Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading 6.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $21.22. 10,977,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 66,672,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,145,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 230.3% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 465,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,805,000 after acquiring an additional 324,332 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,433,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,752,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,285,000.

