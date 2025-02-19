DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.09 and traded as high as C$1.23. DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 27,644 shares traded.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of C$156.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd is a manufacturer of customized interiors. The company combines its (3D) design, configuration, and manufacturing software (ICE or ICE Software) with in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and a distribution partner (DP) network. It offers services to various sectors which include healthcare, education, commercial and other sectors.

