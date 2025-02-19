Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Here’s Why

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY – Get Free Report) shares were down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 2,536 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 331% from the average daily volume of 589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Down 11.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.32.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Cambodia, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, Taiwan, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates various stores.

