DSM Capital Partners LLC Has $162.96 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 78,769 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 2.5% of DSM Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DSM Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $162,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $468,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 134,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $114.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average of $138.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $185.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.50 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

