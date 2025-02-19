DSM Capital Partners LLC Sells 800 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

DSM Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,781 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Globant in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 46.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 62.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 4,810.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globant from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Globant from $222.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Globant from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Globant from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.28.

Globant Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GLOB opened at $222.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.55. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $151.68 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

