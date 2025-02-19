Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,620,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the January 15th total of 25,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNB opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dun & Bradstreet has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,773,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,863,000 after buying an additional 1,275,959 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,085,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,622,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,263 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,940 shares during the period. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 9,213,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,472 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

