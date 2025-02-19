Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.65 and traded as high as $17.05. Eagle Bancorp Montana shares last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 17,906 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EBMT

Eagle Bancorp Montana Trading Up 2.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 8.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1425 per share. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp Montana

In other news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,510.86. This trade represents a 7.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,358.63. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 11,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.