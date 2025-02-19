Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Shares Up 12% – Time to Buy?

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14. 293,450 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 218% from the average session volume of 92,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.96 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. The company explores for gold, critical-metals, uranium, lithium, rare earth elements, and industrial minerals. It controls approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects, 10 of which are under option agreements with third parties in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

