easyJet plc (ESYJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1549 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from easyJet’s previous dividend of $0.06.
easyJet Price Performance
easyJet stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $7.73.
About easyJet
