easyJet plc (ESYJY) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 21st

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1549 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from easyJet’s previous dividend of $0.06.

easyJet Price Performance

easyJet stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.53. easyJet has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $7.73.

Get easyJet alerts:

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.