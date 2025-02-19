Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Short Interest Update

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the January 15th total of 5,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Eaton Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $313.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $255.65 and a fifty-two week high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.20 and a 200-day moving average of $332.20.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,696. This represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD grew its position in Eaton by 16.2% during the third quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Eaton by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.
