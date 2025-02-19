Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Down 36.4% – Here’s Why

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 36.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 2,866,043 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 572% from the average session volume of 426,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 21.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of C$5.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33.

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

