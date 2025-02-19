Empower Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,558,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,951,000 after acquiring an additional 797,607 shares in the last quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,304,000. Triune Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter worth $18,067,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8,003.4% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 317,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,685,000 after buying an additional 313,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,848,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,841,000 after buying an additional 288,340 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $57.26 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

