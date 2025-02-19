Empower Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Daiwa America raised Emerson Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.90.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EMR stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $96.62 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

