Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Should You Buy?

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 38,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of C$26.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

