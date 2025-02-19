Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.210–0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.5 million-$5.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.2 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENVX. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Enovix from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Enovix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENVX

Enovix Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ENVX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.19. The company had a trading volume of 10,623,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Enovix has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $18.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 102.19% and a negative net margin of 1,180.21%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enovix

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $729,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,105.81. This represents a 42.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.