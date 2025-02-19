Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.67, but opened at $68.14. Enphase Energy shares last traded at $69.81, with a volume of 915,815 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $112.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.34 and a beta of 1.68.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.