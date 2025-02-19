Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.93% from the company’s previous close.

ETR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $69.00 to $82.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Entergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.73.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08. Entergy has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total value of $450,146.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,210.88. The trade was a 60.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Entergy by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 986,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,840,000 after buying an additional 174,093 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,885,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Entergy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

