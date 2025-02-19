Enviri (NVRI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Enviri (NYSE:NVRI – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect Enviri to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $578.98 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NVRI opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. Enviri has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $699.22 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

