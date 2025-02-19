Epazz (OTCMKTS:EPAZ) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPAZ – Get Free Report) were down 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 14,767 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,593,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.
Epazz Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Epazz
Epazz, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells various software programs to business enterprises, hospitals, and government and post-secondary institutions in the United States. It offers EPAZZ BoxesOS v3.0, a Web portal infrastructure operating system that integrates with each organization’s back-end systems and provides a customizable personal information system for various stakeholders, including students, faculty, alumni, employees, and clients.
