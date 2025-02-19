EQTEC (LON:EQT) Stock Price Down 4.3% – Should You Sell?

EQTEC plc (LON:EQT – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.45 ($0.01). 1,669,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,860,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.47 ($0.01).

EQTEC Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

EQTEC Company Profile

EQTEC is a world-leading technology innovation company enabling the Net Zero Future through advanced solutions for hydrogen, biofuels, SNG and other energy production.

We provide solutions for two of the world’s greatest challenges: managing rising levels of waste and meeting the growing demand for clean energy.

EQTEC designs and supplies advanced gasification solutions and has a higher efficiency product offering that it is modular and scalable from 1MW to 30MW.

