Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 19th (ATHM, AUPH, AXON, AXTA, BIDU, BK, ELMD, EML, EPRT, EWBC)

Posted by on Feb 19th, 2025

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 19th:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $33.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.50.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

Trainline (LON:TRN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 400 ($5.05) price target on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $380.00 target price on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $275.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $330.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.