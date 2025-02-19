Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 19th (ATHM, AUPH, AXON, AXTA, BIDU, BK, ELMD, EML, EPRT, EWBC)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 19th:

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $33.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $29.50.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $52.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $57.00.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

Trainline (LON:TRN) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. They currently have GBX 400 ($5.05) price target on the stock.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $380.00 target price on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $275.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $330.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

