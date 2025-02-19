ESH Acquisition (NASDAQ:ESHA) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.76 and last traded at $10.51. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 668% from the average daily volume of 169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

ESH Acquisition Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESH Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 0.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition in the third quarter worth $3,368,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 10.1% in the third quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 330,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 503.5% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 436,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 363,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ESH Acquisition by 63.3% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 489,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 189,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

