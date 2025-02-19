Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.23 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.52). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.58), with a volume of 1,406,702 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.
Essentra Stock Performance
Essentra Company Profile
