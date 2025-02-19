Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 146.23 ($1.84) and traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.52). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.58), with a volume of 1,406,702 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.52) price objective on shares of Essentra in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Essentra Stock Performance

Essentra Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of £348.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.84, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 145.62.

