ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Declares Dividend of $1.06

ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 1.0603 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This is an increase from ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.74.
ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12-month low of $69.23 and a 12-month high of $86.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.50.
About ETRACS Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
