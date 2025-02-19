Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,297 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $483.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.68 and a 200 day moving average of $114.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

