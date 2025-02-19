Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Issues Earnings Results

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXASGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23, Zacks reports. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. Exact Sciences updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of EXAS traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.24. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $40.62 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.76.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

