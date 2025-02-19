Expeditors International of Washington’s (EXPD) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPD. Bank of America cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $108.36 and a 52 week high of $131.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.45. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

