Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $102.64 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $483.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

